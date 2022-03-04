Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has invited President Vladimir Putin to sit down with him for peace negotiations, telling him “he doesn’t bite”.

Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine had “lost a few small towns” since the Russian invasion began but said all issues with its attacker can be resolved if talks are conducted on “equal footing”.

The Ukrainian president also urged the world to “wake up” after Russia started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

