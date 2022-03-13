President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a hospital to boost morale to wounded soldiers during Russia’s attacks on Sunday (13 March).

On the same day, Zelensky shared a video where he claimed that 13,000 Russian soldiers were killed since Russia’s attack on Ukraine began.

Zelensky said that Russia’s losses in 18 days are more than in the Afghanistan war.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.