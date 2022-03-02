Rescue workers dig through debris after Zhytomyr homes hit by Russian cruise missile

Rescue workers tirelessly dig through rubble after homes in Zhytomyr were hit by a Russian cruise missile apparently aimed at a nearby airbase.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service shared footage of their rescue attempts on Tuesday after a Russian missile strike hit Zhytomyr in the north of the country.

Clouds of smoke surround the area while rescue workers use torches to light up the areas they continue to search.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said four people were killed when homes were hit by the missile.

