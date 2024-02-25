Pride in Saudi culture ‘a beautiful thing’ says US tourism guru

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer at Diriyah Gate Development spoke to The Independent from the Saudi Cup festival about Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance, with exhibitions and pavilions showcasing the country's culture alongside the horseracing events.

Inzerillo said that Saudi Arabians are "proud of who they are, proud of Saudi food, proud of Saudi costuming and fashion, proud of Saudi music and Saudi dance," all of which were on display at the two days of racing.

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture.