Saudi Arabia can maintain position as an ‘energy powerhouse’ thanks to SGI

Saudi Green Initiative:

A Cop26 champion has praised the Saudi Green Initiative for its focus on renewable power and green hydrogen.

Nigel Topping spoke to The Independent as part of SGI 2022, showcasing the latest sustainable technology emerging from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

He added, “The tree numbers are impressive, but it’s the commitments to go from 0.1 per cent to 50 per cent renewable power, that’s 500x.”

This year’s SGI forum is being in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh and has attracted a number of industry leaders to collaborate on a greener future.

