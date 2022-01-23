NFL’s Aaron Rodgers admitted to feeling “a little numb” after the Green Bay Packers lost to San Francisco 49ers 13-10.

The 38-year-old quarterback and the Packers’ season came to a close on Saturday night at Lambeau Field and Rodgers revealed he “doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing”.

Rodgers told reporters postgame: “A little numb for sure, didn’t think it was going to end like this. Disappointed in the offense, 10 points is obviously not enough. The defense, man ... played outstanding.”

