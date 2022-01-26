Egypt captain Mohamed Salah says he is "sorry" about the crush that killed eight people ahead of Cameroon v Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Liverpool star was speaking to reporters on the eve of Egypt's round of 16 tie against the Ivory Coast.

"We are sorry about what happened and hopefully the injured people will come back home safe," Salah said.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has called for an immediate investigation into the incident, which happened as fans tried to make their way into the 60,000-capacity Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe.

Sign up to our newsletters here.