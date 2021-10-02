Afghanistan's female youth football team have been granted asylum in Portugal after they were forced to flee from the Taliban in August.

The team thought they may never be able to play the game again, but despite facing serious challenges, the group of 14, 15 and 16-year-olds never gave up on their dream.

After a number of anxious weeks, they made it to Lisbon with some of their family members and are now back in training, hoping to join up with local teams.

"My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo," 15-year-old Sarah said.