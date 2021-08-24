Afghanistan: Refugee Paralympic Team send message of ‘hope’

The Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) have said that they believe their presence at the Tokyo Paralympic Games can provide hope and solidarity for the thousands of people attempting to flee Afghanistan.

The surge in refugees in the region comes on top of the 2.2 million displaced people already in neighbouring countries, and 3.5 million people experiencing homelessness within Afghanistan’s borders alone.

RPT chef de mission Ileana Rodriguez said: “Certainly it’s very sad what’s happening in Afghanistan and our heart goes out to all the people of Afghanistan.”