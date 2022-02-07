Marc Overmars quits Ajax after ‘inappropriate messages’ to colleagues

Marc Overmars has left his role at Ajax after sending a series of “inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, the Dutch giants have announced.

Director of football affairs Overmars has stood down after discussions with chief executive Edwin van der Sar and the supervisory board following reports of alleged misconduct.

Former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Overmars, who had been in his post since the summer of 2012, admitted his behaviour had been “unacceptable” and issued an apology.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here