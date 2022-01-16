Aldershot Town manager Mark Molesley delivers bizarre pre-match interview

Aldershot Town manager Mark Molesley provided a bizarre pre-match interview ahead of their FA Trophy clash against Bromley on Saturday.

After being asked his thoughts on the game, the 40-year-old responded: "If a tree falls and nobody is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise?"

"Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bath water go, clockwise or anti-clockwise when you pull the plug out?"

He added: "Terry's brought a briefcase in. He's got four Japanese talking dogs in there. This is what we work with and we'll continue to work hard."

