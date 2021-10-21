Boston Red Sox fans were filmed openly trolling professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo chants during a live Fox broadcast.

The crowd was seen cheering “JLo” and Ben Affleck‘s name during coverage of the American League Championship Series, as a way to throw off Mr.Rodriguez who split from the singer in April.

Former New York Yankee’s player kept his composure as he provided commentary for the telecast after the Red Sox defeated the Astros 12-3 in Game 3.

