Two-time cancer survivor trains to become Paralympic swimmer

A trainee Paralympic swimmer and two-time cancer survivor who had his leg amputated is now training for the Paralympics.

Alexander Parra, 20, was a junior in high school when he received a cancer diagnosis followed with nine months of chemotherapy.

Doctors discovered the tumour wasn't being affected by treatment the way they anticipated so the 15-year-old had to make a difficult decision to amputate his leg.

And now, with the help of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, Alexander is training to become a Paralympic swimmer.

Sharing videos training in the gym, Alexander asks: "What is your excuse?"

