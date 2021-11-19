American footballer Adam Lennon shows off an impressive array of trick shots that will make many people look twice.

From Sparks, Nevada , Lennon says he practices every single day to help his mental health and revealed his favourite shot from the above selection was the one where he kicked the ball into the kitchen pot.

The 44-year-old revealed: “I was excited to do it because it seemed very creative. I am a onside kick specialist and I onside kicked the ball off my dishwasher into the pot.’’