Andy Murray admits he feels "more confident” on the court after winning his first singles match since the second round of Wimbledon in June.

The British star beat old rival Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the Western and Southern Open, suggesting he’s made impressive progress since losing to the same opponent at the same venue after returning from hip surgery in 2019.

“I certainly have a little bit more confidence in my movements than when I played him here a couple of years ago,” Murray said after the victory.