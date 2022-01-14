Andy Murray has refused to criticise Novak Djokovic after his Australian visa was cancelled for a second time, saying: “I’m not going to start kicking Novak whilst he’s down.”

Immigration minister Alex Hawke intervened on Friday to revoke Djokovic’s visa on public health grounds, after the unvaccinated tennis player had fought for an exemption to Australia’s strict rules on visitors being vaccinated against Covid-19.

After winning a thrilling match at the ATP to reach the final, defeating Reilly Opelka, Murray reiterated his point that the visa saga has been negative for everyone involved.

