Andy Murray is "back in the good books" after being reunited with his lost wedding ring and tennis shoes.

The three-time grand slam winner appealed for help yesterday after his trainers and wedding ring were taken from outside his California hotel during his stay for this week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Last night, while holding the trainers, Murray told fans: "Little update for everyone

"Would you believe it, they still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I'm back in the good books. Let's go."