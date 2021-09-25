Anthony Joshua gets to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to get ready to fight Oleksandr Usyk, in the last defence of his unified world heavyweight titles.

The 31-year-old, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts, meets in the ring the unbeaten Usyk, who is an Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Both heavyweight champions looked to be in great shape at the weigh-in, respectively at 240 pounds for Joshua and 221 pounds for Usyk.

According to the Mirror, Joshua is expected to earn £15million for Saturday’s fight against Usyk.