Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal did not 'deserve' more than a point against Brighton.

The Gunners drew 0-0 on the south coast and after the match, Arteta suggested his team struggled against their high-flying opponents.

"I think it's a point gained because I don't think we deserved anything more than that," he told reporters.

"We did deserve the point because we defended really well in the last 15 or 20 metres of our pitch. But in the end, we never felt in control of the game and struggled to break their press and get a good sequence of passes."