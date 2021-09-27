Mikel Arteta has hailed Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka for the impact they made in Sunday's north London derby.

The Gunners beat Tottenham 3-1, with both Smith Rowe and Saka scoring first-half goals during a dominating performance.

"Two academy players, they've been raised and developed within our system. They've come here in a big derby and look what they've done, they scored two goals," Arteta said of his youngsters.

"They are able to transmit that feeling because they've been raised and educated experiencing those feelings in the stadium and supporting the club."