Mikel Arteta has described Arsenal’s north London derby win against Tottenham as “one of the nicest feelings” he’s had as a manager.

“It was a big occasion for us and a big game, to win it the way we did and feel the connection between the team and supporters made it really special,” Arteta said.

The Gunners dominated their rivals at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka wrapping up the win before half-time.

Spurs did net a late consolation goal through Son Heung-Min, but Arsenal saw out the game comfortably.