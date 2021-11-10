Arsene Wenger has shared some advice for current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, urging him to keep the team's impressive momentum going.

The legendary coach - who managed the Gunners for 22 years - was speaking at the premiere of Invincible, a documentary about his career.

"My advice is just to the fans to continue to support the club and to Arteta to continue," Wenger said.

"They have regained their momentum you know, try to keep this going. They have invested a lot of money and [can] hopefully fulfill the potential in the team."

