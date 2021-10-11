Ashes squad 2021: Joe Root given special praise as Ben Stokes not included

England head coach Chris Silverwood reserved special praise for his captain Joe Root as the squad for England’s upcoming Ashes series with Australia was confirmed.

Silverwood hailed the “class and empathy” of Root’s leadership of the team which allowed the strongest possible squad to be selected for this winter Ashes tour.

The England head coach was also quick to point out that there is no pressure on Ben Stokes to make a return to the team, as the player remains on indefinite hiatus as he prioritises his mental health.