The Atlanta Falcons have announced that their entire NFL team has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Compared to other teams, the Falcons are the first and only franchise in the NFL to have a 100% vaccination rate amongst players.

Due to their vaccine status, players will no longer have to do daily tests, wear masks or quarantine following close contact with people who test positive.

Teams with non-vaccinated players will have to forfeit games that are cancelled due to outbreaks, the NFL has said.

Players on both teams will also not get paid for the games cancelled.