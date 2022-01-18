Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl’s aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.

Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.

Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end and both players rushed to her help.

The girl was checked over by medical tournament medical staff and tended to by a designated ballkids’ nurse.

She was later picked up by her parents.

