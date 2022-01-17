Fans were filmed arriving for the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic’s recent deportation.

The tennis star says he is “extremely disappointed” to have lost his fight to stay in Melbourne and play in the Australia Open after his final bid to reinstate his visa was rejected by a federal court.

Three judges deliberated for two hours on Sunday before reaching a unanimous decision to uphold the special ruling by immigration minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

