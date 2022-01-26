Danielle Collins says it feels “incredible” to reach the Australian Open semi-finals less than 12 months after taking an indefinite break from tennis.

The American won 7-5, 6-1 over France’s Alize Cornet to reach the last four, less than a year after she was sidelined by endometriosis surgery in April 2021.

“It feels incredible after some of the health challenges I’ve had,” Collins said after her latest win in Melbourne.

“To be able to compete with these women, it’s an honour.”

