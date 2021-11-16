Azeem Rafiq has told MPs he felt "isolated" and "humiliated at times" due to the racist abuse he suffered during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The 30-year-old gave evidence to the DCMS select committee on Tuesday, detailing how he was subject to "constant uses of the word p***".

"To make one thing very clear: P***' is not banter. Racism is not banter," Rafiq said.

The cricketer also broke down during the hearing as he detailed the "inhuman" treatment he suffered after the stillbirth of his son in 2017.

