Azeem Rafiq says he would not want his son “anywhere near cricket” after the former Yorkshire bowler’s experiences of racism in the game.

Rafiq was speaking to a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday which is investigating a culture of racism in the sport, in the wake of a series of allegations he made about his time at Yorkshire, several of which were upheld by an independent inquiry.

The former spinner detailed his harrowing experiences at the club and how the word “P***” was regularly used towards him and other Asian players.

