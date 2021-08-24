The Bayern Munich squad swapped their football kit for traditional lederhosen this week as part of their annual Oktoberfest celebrations.

Players also held beer in their team photo, before raising a glass to celebrate their ninth successive Bundesliga title, won last season.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Bavarian Oktoberfest event won’t be taking place this year, but the Bayern team were still all smiles as they posed for photos in their traditional outfits.

The reigning Bundesliga champions return to league action against Hertha Berlin this weekend.