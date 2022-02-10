Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Five

Great Britain remain without a medal on the third day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Charlotte Bankes missing out in the women’s snowboard cross after being among the favourites.

Team GB’s men’s curling team beat Italy 7-5 in their first round-robin match of the competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

American skater Nathan Chen earned an elusive Olympic gold medal today following his record short programme with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here