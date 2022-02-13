Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Eight

It was a mixed day for Britain, with Eve Muirhead’s curling team getting their semi-final bid back on track with a 10-5 victory over previously unbeaten USA, while Snowboard cross star Charlotte Bankes will leave Beijing without a medal after she teamed up with Huw Nightingale to finish fifth in the mixed event.

Eve Muirhead and Team GB gained a crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.

The men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling.

