Thomas Tuchel has admitted his worry for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's 4-0 rout of Juventus.

The defender limped off in the second half of the match, which saw the Blues book their place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

"It worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment," Tuchel said of Chilwell's injury.

"He was in a lot of pain, but now he feels a bit better. He will have examinations [Wednesday]. We hope for the best."

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.