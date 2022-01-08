Benjamin Mendy has been freed on bail ahead of his trial on rape charges.

The Manchester City footballer is accused of a series of serious sex offences, facing seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

He has been held in custody since his arrest in August and was due to go on trial this month, but it has now been pushed back to June at the earliest.

Mendy was granted bail after a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday (January 7).

