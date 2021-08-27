Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was filmed arriving at Chester Magistrates’ Court in a security van with a police escort on Friday after he was charged with rape and sexual assault.The Crown Prosecution Service stated that the 27-year-old player has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August of this year.Mendy, who joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of around £52m, has since been suspended by the club.