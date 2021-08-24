US President Joe Biden welcomed the WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House on Monday, celebrating the team for its success on the court and work on social justice issues.

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Mr Biden said. “Encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic, speaking out and standing up for racial justice and voting rights, supporting education and ... mentorship programmes for young people and fighting to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination.”