After Leeds's loss against Liverpool at Elland Road, Leeds United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa, admitted that Jurgen Klopp was tactically better.

“Evidently how I planned the game didn’t allow for our forwards to shine,” said Bielsa.

“In the first half, every time we lost the ball our opponents created danger. We did have some balls in the first half you thought would have created more danger or risk for the opponent. I’m sure that the way both teams planned to play, what Klopp decided and what I decided facilitated the balance of his forwards,” he explained.