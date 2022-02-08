A Big Air freeskier at the Winter Olympics had to go back up the slope after an acrobatic jump to collect his wallet after it flew out of his pocket..

Kim Gubser of Switzerland launched himself backwards off the ramp and spun multiple times as he flew through the air before landing and instantly discovered he was missing something.

He then skied back up the slope and once he had the wallet he waved it to the cameras.

