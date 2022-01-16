Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp argues with Derby fans outside ground

Sheffield United player Billy Sharp argued with a Derby County fan after their 2-0 loss on Saturday.

As Sheffield players board the coach home following the Pride Park Stadium defeat, the striker appears to confront opposing fans.

A video shared on Twitter appears to capture the 35-year old squaring up to a Rams supporter.

Bystanders appear to try and calm Sharp down but the footballer repeats: “What are you going to do?!”

Witnesses allege Sharp told Derby fans to "enjoy league 1".

"It all kicked off and he [Sharp] tried to square up to a Derby fan," the video was captioned.

