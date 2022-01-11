Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mural unveiled

Multi gold medal-winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox attends the unveiling of a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mural.

The unveiling marks the launch of the search to 2,022 baton bearers to undertake the Queen's Baton Relay through England.

Painted by renowned Birmingham artist Gen 48, the mural features some hometown heroes including Haseebah Abdullah, a women's boxing trainer, and Salma Bi, a highly-regarded cricket coach.

The Commonwealth Games take place between 28th July through to the 8th August 2022.

