Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a good luck message to the ParalympicsGB team ahead of the Games in Tokyo.

Johnson said he knows millions of people will be up watching the Games during the middle of the night over the next 10 days or so, and said that the athletes competing will inspire many.

The sporting action of the 2020 Summer Paralympics starts on Wednesday (25 August) and will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues, but spectators will still be banned due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.