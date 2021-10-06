A Brazilian footballer is facing an attempted murder charge after knocking a referee to the ground and kicking him in the neck during a match.

Shocking footage shows William Ribeiro dragging Rodrigo Crivellaro to the ground, before booting him in the back of the head.

He then stands over the referee’s unconscious body as other players pull him away and military police rush onto the pitch.

Ribeiro is facing an attempted murder charge without bail, as police believe the footballer had the intention of taking Crivellaro’s life.