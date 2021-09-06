Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s poor attempt at humour following his team’s narrow 41-38 overtime win over Florida State left a lot of people on the internet scratching their heads.

When speaking to ESPN’s Katie George about his team’s performance, Kelly said: "I’m in favor of execution – maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight."

The ‘joke’ was a reference to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay, who was once asked what he thought about his team’s execution and quipped: "I’m in favor of it."