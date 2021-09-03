Professional basketball player, Paul Millsap, will join the Brooklyn Nets.

The decision was made after both parties reached an agreement, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Millsap also reportedly considered joining the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls, according to Charania, before making his decision.

The 36-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

The veteran free agent Millsap averaged 9.0 points, with a low of 4.7 boards in 20.8 minutes last season.

However, if he can average those numbers for the new team, the Brooklyn Nets will have a good chance of winning the title next season.