Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka sidesteps questions about DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka was not in the mood for elaborating on his feud with teammate Bryson DeChambeau when speaking to the media on Thursday (23 September).

Koepka joked he was made of “glass” when asked about his injury troubles – and spoke highly of Team USA captain Steve Stricker and his passion for the game of golf.

However, the four-time major winner was slightly less forthcoming when asked about his rivalry with DeChambeau as you can see at the end of the above video.