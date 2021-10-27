United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd ended her international career with a 6-0 win over South Korea.

The game was the 39-year-old's 316th international appearance for her country with Lloyd being subbed off at 65 minutes, with the US winning 2-0, meaning she was unable to score her 135th goal.

Carli Lloyd said: "I have been absolutely grateful for every opportunity that I've stepped out on this field and I hope that you know I gave it everything.”

Lloyd is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's players in the history of the sport.

