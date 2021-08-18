Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from the USA’s national football team, weeks after she made headlines for failing to take the knee alongside her teammates at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Women's World Cup winner announced her decision with a statement on social media.

“I would like to thank US soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime,” Lloyd wrote.

“I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years.”