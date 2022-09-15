Graham Potter insists there are 'positives' after Chelsea reign starts with a draw

Chelsea boss Graham Potter maintained that there were “lots of positives” despite starting his tenure at the club with a Champions League draw with RB Salzburg.

The Blues’ 1-1 draw with the Austrian football club left them bottom of group E on Wednesday, 15 September.

Mr Potter was brought in to manage the club last week after Thomas Tuchel was sacked following Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

“Today’s not the best start in terms of points for us but in terms of how we acted on the pitch as a group, lots of positives,” Mr Potter said.

