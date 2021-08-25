Channel 4 have shared their new video trailer for the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The video depicts the regular practices of Paralympians, showing not only their sporting training, but the stresses and anxieties that can come with being a global sporting competitor.

In preparation for Tokyo, British Paralympians are shown to set up equipment and train in their sport.

The ad also illustrates the struggles that people with disabilities can face in their day to day lives. Without accessible shops and cafes, many people can suffer, even if it is not immediately visible.