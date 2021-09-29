Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has played down expectations ahead of his side's Champions League return, suggesting they are not "favourites" to win the competition.

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday evening and despite defending the European crown this season, Tuchel has moved to take the pressure off his players.

"I don't think we are favourites but we have shown everybody what performances we are capable of," the German said during his pre-match press conference.

"It's very important that we make ourselves free from these expectations."